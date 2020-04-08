NASCAR helps in a big way in the fight against COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In a time where engineering is need to mass produce supplies for health care workers on the front line in this fight against COVID-19, no sport is better equipped to help out than NASCAR.
“We got some of the best fabricators, engineers, and mechanics that are use to working in a fast pace environment and working with high tech tools like 3D printers,” said Eric Jacuzzi who is the senior director of aerodynamics for NASCAR. “It’s kind of a unique industry and a unique position that we are all in to contribute this way.”
At the NASCAR R&D Center in Concord, they are churning out thousand face shields a day for NOVANT Health. Technique Inc. normally makes parts for chassis on race cars, but today, they are using that ingenuity to make face shields as well but in impressive numbers.
“We are currently producing over 20 thousand of these face shields a day,” said Ronnie Jahncox who is the owner of Technique Inc. “I could not be more proud of the team at Technique for what they have accomplished and the good work that we are doing in not only our community but communities across the nation.”
But the need goes deeper than face shields and yes, NASCAR is meeting that need as well.
Matt DiBenedetto and Wood Brothers Racing have donated hundreds of tablets to seniors in nursing homes so they can video chat with their families.
The Joey Logano Foundation has partnered with Elevation Church Outreach to establish a one million dollar COVID-19 response and recovery fund.
“The plan is not to just reinvent the wheel at this moment or try something new-- It’s about executing plans that are already in place,” said Logano. “The moment is now that people need help. We kind of wanted to dump fuel on a lot of organizations that already have something planned out for these type of moments.”
So while there is no racing right now, it is full speed ahead in the battle against COVID-19.
