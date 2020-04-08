Miss the Super Pink Moon rise over Charlotte? We’ve got you covered.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - The largest and brightest Super Moon of 2020 did not disappoint star gazers Tuesday night across the WBTV viewing area.
Photographs came pouring into the WBTV newsroom from across the North Carolina shortly after the moon rose around 8:00 p.m.
We have to warn you... some of these photos will take your breath away. Get ready to pick your jaw off the floor.
Cody Hughes may have snapped the best photo of the night, landing the Super Pink Moon perfectly atop the Bank of America Tower in uptown Charlotte.
Myles Gelbach wowed us with a wideshot of the Queen City as the Super Pink Moon cut it’s way through the clouds.
David Robbins went all the way in on Tuesday’s super full moon at 100% illumination.
“The clouds made it a little tougher to see when it was rising, but I had a break in the clouds at my house around 8:26 pm for just a few minutes,” said Robbins in an instagram post. “The zoomed in moon isn’t as clear as usual, unfortunately.”
Plenty clear for us, David. Bravo!
A super moon is a new or full moon that happens at the time of the month when the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.
That means it’s going to look extra big and bright – up to 14% bigger and 30% brighter than a micromoon, or when a full moon farthest away from Earth, according to NASA.
This shot from Skip Sickler with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation nearly dislocated our necks with the amount times we did a double take at it’s beauty.
“The moon is 238,900 miles away from Earth,” read the Instagram post from Grandfather Mountain. “Some nights, however, it’s seems only a mile high, as pictured rising behind Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge.”
Even though the pink moon moniker is just another name for April’s full moon, it’s still catchy.
“Before you get your hopes up, this ‘Super Pink Moon’ won’t actually look ‘super pink’—or any hue of pink, really,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.
Tell that to this stunning picture captured by Trevor B. over Lake Norman in Cornelius.
Even WBTV Meteorologist Eric Thomas tried his best to snap the perfect photo from WBTV studios in west Charlotte.
The full moon officially peaked in the Charlotte area around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday evening.
