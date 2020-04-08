Man charged with murder in north Charlotte fatal shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred in late March in north Charlotte.
Officials said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on March 28 on Irma Court. Medic transported the victim, identified as 37-year-old Mario Racheim Reynolds, to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.
On Wednesday, CMPD said they had charged 21-year-old Wardell Alonzo Sherill with murder in Reynolds’ death. Investigators say Sherill is currently in custody for an unrelated, April 2 crime in Connecticut.
Sherill will be extradited back to Charlotte at a later date, officials said. That date has not yet been announced.
There is no word on a possible motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information about the case should call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
