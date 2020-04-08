How the Panthers plan to have a successful NFL draft from the comfort of their own homes

“We definitely have more time to meet with our scouts, to meet with our coaches through the teleconferencing calls. And then basically it does give you more time to watch tape, because you’re not traveling to pro days,” Hurney said. “We’re used to adapting and adjusting every day and I think that we’re gonna feel prepared going into this draft, as we would be if we were going to pro days. You just have to adjust ... There’s always a lot of different ways to reach the same destination and I think we feel pretty good about how things are going to this point.”