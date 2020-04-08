Hospital staff cheers as first intubated COVID-19 patient leaves ICU

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Good news out of the East Alabama Medical Center!
EAMC posted on Facebook that 48-year-old Tony Thornton became the first COVID-19 patient at the hospital to recover well enough to be removed from ventilation and moved from the ICU to a regular medical room.
The post says Thornton, an Auburn resident, was admitted to EAMC on March 20 and was the first COVID-19 patient to be put on a ventilator. He was removed from his ventilator on Sunday.
EAMC employees cheered as Thornton was wheeled out of the ICU Tuesday.
EAMC said 29 other hospitalized COVID-19 patients have been discharged home.
