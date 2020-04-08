First coronavirus-related death reported in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials in Iredell County confirmed Wednesday that a person died from complications associated with COVID-19.
According to the Iredell County Health Department, the patient did have underlying health issues. Officials said no further information about the patient will be released in order to protect their family’s privacy.
“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family during this difficult time," said Jane Hinson, Iredell County Health Director. "This first death of an Iredell County resident due to COVID-19 emphasizes the need to follow the “Stay at Home” order and all other public health recommendations to slow the spread of the virus in our community. It is extremely important for each of us to do our part to protect ourselves and those around us, especially those who are at an increased risk for severe illness.”
As of Wednesday morning there were 57 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iredell County, according to North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.
