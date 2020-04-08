First Alert for early Thursday morning, and another one for Easter Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms this evening. While not everyone will see a storm, any that do get going could be strong to severe. There is an even bigger concern for early on Thursday morning.
A line of storms will move out of TN and KY and into our mountains before the sun comes up (and likely before you get out of bed). The biggest risk for storms will be in the mountains. They should weaken as they progress east. They will move quickly though, and could produce heavy rain, gusty winds and even hail. A quick, isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.
As the storms move east and weaken, they will be out of the area before 8-9am. The rest of Thursday will be quite nice. Highs will be in the upper 70s and it will turn out mostly sunny.
Friday will be much cooler. With partly cloudy skies, highs will only reach the low 60s. It will still be dry but a bit milder on Saturday. We will reach the upper 60s.
Easter Sunday brings another First Alert. Models aren’t totally agreeing on timing but they are all bringing in a good bit of rain.
One model brings the rain by sunrise. Another is a bit slower and brings the rain in toward midday. They agree that the second half of the day will be wet. That rain should last into the night. Highs will be in the mid 60s. The slower model brings the rain in later on Sunday but also keeps it around longer on Monday.
After the Monday morning rain moves out, we will dry out and reach the upper 70s. A few more showers could return Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Highs will be in the low 70s on Tuesday and the upper 60s on Wednesday.
Make it a great evening! Have the WBTV weather app handy in case there are warnings on Thursday morning before you wake up.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
