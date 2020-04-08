The few storms that form today could be strong

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There’s a ton of sunshine in the forecast today and with that a very warm afternoon! I’m forecasting middle 80s for most neighborhoods (lower 70s in the mountains) so Charlotte will probably come up shy of the record of 88° set way back in 1929.
As for rain, scattered showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for the afternoon and evening hours. They may tend to be few and far between, but any one of them could bring heavy downpours, gusty winds and even small hail.
Once the evening storms blow by, we’ll be quiet most of the night with lows only falling back to near 60°.
A strong cold front will blow through the area Thursday. As it does, there may be a few strong thunderstorms very early Thursday morning before we quickly transition to sunshine, windy and warm conditions for the rest of the day.
Behind that cold front, cooler temperatures back into the middle 60s are expected Good Friday and Saturday with dry conditions prevailing. As for Easter itself, long-range weather models have some slight timing differences, but all bring rain and cool temperatures in the 60s to the WBTV viewing area Easter Sunday, with the potential for widespread heavy rain developing.
With that in mind, I’ve declared a First Alert for Sunday, so you have a heads up as to what’s expected. Sunday’s rain will probably pull out fairly early on Monday with sunshine returning along with warmer afternoon readings in the 70s.
Stay safe and have a great day!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
