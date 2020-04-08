7-Eleven giving free car washes to Charlotte medical staff and first responders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - 7-Eleven is giving free car washes to medical staff and first responders in Charlotte.
The offer last throughout the entire month of April
“To thank medical staff and first responders in Charlotte for all they’re doing to keep our country safe during this unprecedented crisis, local 7-Eleven stores are providing FREE car washes to all Charlotte medical staff and first responders in during the month of April,” a statement read.
All Charlotte medical staff and first responders need to do is provide an ID, professional ID or badge to receive a free car wash code at all Charlotte 7-Eleven car wash locations.
This is a local promotion and only occurring at participating stores.
