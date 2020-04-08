3 dead including woman, juvenile in double murder-suicide in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Three people are dead including a woman and a juvenile in a double murder-suicide in York County Wednesday.
The incident happened off Yorkdale Road in the Lesslie Community near Rock Hill. Just before 10:50 a.m., York County deputies responded to the scene for a shooting.
The first deputies on scene discovered three shooting victims. Two of the shooting victims, an adult female and a male juvenile were dead.
Deputies say the third person was taken to the hospital and has since died.
The names and ages of all involved won’t be released until family has been notified by the York County Coroner’s Office.
The case remains under investigation and officials did not provide any other details.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.