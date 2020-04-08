Cleveland County Courthouse closing for two days after deputy tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cleveland County Courthouse is closing for two days after a deputy tested positive for coronavirus.
The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and health officials quickly responded to the situation to ensure those who had contact with the deputy were quarantined, a Facebook post read.
“The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind every one of the importance of social distancing and following guidelines set out by the CDC. Please keep the Sheriff’s Office and the deputy in your prayers,” the post from the sheriff’s office read.
The courthouse will be closed Thursday and Friday for cleaning and disinfecting.
Officials anticipate the courthouse will reopen on Monday, April 13, 2020 pending clearance from health officials.
