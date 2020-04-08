Charlotte pub owner speaks about efforts to help feed families, frontline workers during coronavirus pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte pub owner is working to help feed not only community members, but frontline workers in the medical field.
Doc Foster, the owner of Selwyn Pub in Myers Park, has had to make some changes to his business in order to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic. The pub’s large outdoor patio has been cleared out, dine-in orders have been replaced by carry-out, and the pub is now offering pop-up deli options. Foster maintains that his business will be fine during the pandemic.
“We are all humbled and we have learned to be patient and have gratitude. Those are the two most important things,” said the pub owner in an interview with WBTV Wednesday.
Foster expressed that, above all, he is very thankful for the people who have helped to keep the pub operating during the last few weeks. He said regular customers have continued to order takeout meals, a business owner has supplied him with bandanas to use as masks, and their partners in the supply chain have continued to get him products.
“Our job is because we have the infrastructure, to make sure you can feed your family,” noted Foster.
The pub owner said he and his staff recently helped pack 100 meals for medical professionals working in Charlotte. The effort was coordinated by Caroline Eliiott, a former hospital nurse. Eliiott has created a GoFundMe page to help raise money for meals that will go to local doctors and nurses.
“I was trying to collect enough for a couple lunches, but obviously we raised way more than that,” Elliott told WBTV in a previous interview.
Foster said he and his staff are just playing their role in helping everyone get through the pandemic.
“Trust me. We’re not heroes in this. We know where the heroes are. We’re just trying to play our role,” said the pub owner.
He said he hopes to continue providing meals that will go to local medical professionals.
“The more people who want to give meals to medical professionals, the more we will scale up and the more people we will hire,” said Foster.
He said his restaurant has made no profit off the meals that they have supplied for medical workers.
