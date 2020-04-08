BBB: New scams target us under stay at home orders with fake COVID-19 “mandatory testing”

“Now it’s switched to testing. People are getting text messages and ads in their social media that there is mandatory testing for COVID 19 and ‘click here’ for how you can get your test done. It’s a lie! It’s classic click bait and switch.They’re preying on people’s fears and their panic to get them to click on that link. Two bad things can happen to you at that point. Either malware will be inserted onto your device and it’s going to shut that device down. Or it’s going to put a bot into your system that’s going to steal your identity, extract information from your computer," Bartholomy said.