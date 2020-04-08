Amber Alert issued for San Antonio girl believed to be in grave or immediate danger

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amber Alert has been issued Wednesday morning for a San Antonio girl who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.
The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 12-year-old Amisty Serenity Danielle Monrreal.
She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a number 45 on the front, blue jeans and black and gray Jordan tennis shoes.
Monrreal is described as 5-feet-tall, weighs about 90 pounds, has brown eyes and has brown hair with highlights.
Authorities believe she is in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any details on this abduction, call the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.
