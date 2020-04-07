York County issues State of Emergency to help stop spread of COVID-19

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - York County officials have declared a State of Emergency in an effort to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
York County Council Chairman Michael Johnson and York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson posted a video on Facebook to explain the declaration and urge citizens to adhere by Gov. Henry McMaster’s ‘home or work’ order.
Johnson said the State of Emergency was issued to “utilize all available resources of county government, as reasonably necessary, to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as deploy those resources to assist residents and businesses affected by the spread of the virus.”
Johnson said if the correct steps aren’t taken, officials believe York County could see a 500 percent increase in COVID-19 cases by the beginning of May.
“Collaboratively, we can affect York County’s peak & flatten the curve. Protect you & your family’s health while protecting others,” the Facebook post read.
As of Tuesday afternoon, York County had a total of 108 cases. South Carolina had a total of 2,417 confirmed cases and 51 virus-related deaths.
