Woman found dead inside Salisbury home, suspicious death investigation underway

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 59-year-old woman was found dead inside her home in Salisbury, now police say the death is being investigated as suspicious.
The incident happened on Fairmont Avenue where the woman was found dead.
The Salisbury Police Department says the woman had not been seen for several days prior to the notification of police.
Due to the circumstances, police are investigating this call as a suspicious death as of now. No further information was released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.