Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1 Billion to coronavirus relief, other causes

(WBTV) - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced that he is pledging $1 Billion in equity to coronavirus relief efforts and other causes.
According to a Tuesday tweet, Dorsey is moving $1 Billion of his Square equity (~28 percent of his wealth) to fund global COVID-19 relief.
Dorsey says he is making this pledge due to the urgent need for help. The Twitter CEO says he hopes this inspires others to do something similar.
“Life is too short, so let’s do everything we can today to help people now,” Dorsey tweeted.
After the pandemic has moved on, Dorsey says his focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and universal basic income (UBI).
Dorsey says he believes UBI and girl’s health and education represent the best long-term solutions to the existential problems facing the world.
“UBI is a great idea needing experimentation. Girl’s health and education is critical to balance,” Doprsey tweeted.
Dorsey says grants will be made from Start Small Foundation or the LLC directly based on the beneficiary organization. The executive says all transfers, sales, and grants will be made public in a tracking sheet.
