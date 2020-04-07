South Carolina has more than 2,400 COVID-19 cases, 51 virus-related deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina now has 2,417 coronavirus cases in all 46 counties. The state has 51 virus-related deaths.
- Chester County: 15 cases
- Chesterfield County: 16 cases
- Lancaster County: 46 total cases
- York County: 108 cases
On Tuesday, The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 187 new cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, including three additional deaths.
As of April 6, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory has conducted 8,123 tests for COVID-19. Of these tests, 941 were positive and 7,182 were negative. A total of 23,680 tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week.
The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Tuesday morning, 5,594 hospital beds are available and 6,376 are utilized, which is a 53.3 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. The overall trend this week has been in greater hospital bed availability, specifically a 5 percent decrease in hospital bed utilization since March 23.
The latest confirmed COVID-19 cases by ZIP code are available here. This includes estimated cases by ZIP code.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
- Monitoring for symptoms
- Practicing social distancing
- Avoiding touching frequently touched items
- Regularly washing your hands
A “Home or Work" order goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Under the order, all South Carolina residents should stay at home unless they are working, visiting family, participating in recreational outdoor activity or obtaining necessary goods, items or services, attending religious services or traveling as required.
