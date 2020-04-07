Scattered storms, soggy Easter in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you enjoyed yesterday, you’ll like today. We’ll enjoy partial sunshine and warm afternoon temperatures as we make another run-up into the low to mid 80s.
And much like yesterday, a few thundershowers drift out of the foothills toward Charlotte and the Piedmont late in the afternoon. I’m not forecasting any widespread, but one or two storms could pack a little punch with gusty winds and heavy downpours.
Partly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures only dropping back into the 50s overnight.
High temperatures will hold in the unseasonably warm 80s Wednesday and Thursday with a few more pop-up showers and storms in the forecast Wednesday before the rain risk tapers down early Thursday as a cold front blows east.
Behind that cold front, cooler temperatures back into the middle 60s are expected Good Friday and Saturday with dry conditions prevailing. As for Easter itself, long-range weather models are now strongly suggesting that rain chances will ramp up on Easter Sunday, with the potential for widespread heavy rain unfolding.
With that in mind, I’ve declared a First Alert for Sunday, so you have a heads up as to what’s expected.
Stay safe and have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conkli
