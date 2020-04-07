Residents, businesses prepare as S.C. ‘Home or Work’ order goes into effect

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Governor Henry McMaster announced Monday a Home or Work order for South Carolina, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Tuesday, in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The order limits the places you can go around the state. In his press conference on Monday, McMaster said South Carolinians weren’t fully following directions. He thought a Home or Work order could be the next best step to keep the coronavirus numbers down.
People are receptive to the new rules. Some say there were even abiding by them before the governor announced his formal order.
”It’s kind of like no change for us," said Kim Blades, who agrees with the order. ”I kind of feel like we’re already doing it so it’s kind of more like a formality.”
The same goes for the Irizarry family. Leila and Carla Irizarry also came out for groceries for a family birthday party. They haven't been leaving the house much as a precaution.
”This is the first time my daughter’s been out in two weeks, and the only reason she’s out is because I needed help real quick getting birthday presents," says Carla Irizarry.
People can only travel for essential trips. Those trips include the grocery store or pharmacy, doctor’s visits, going outside to exercise, and visiting family. They also include an emergency travel that is needed.
If you have pets, you can travel to take care of your pets such as a vet visit. The order also allows you to go to religious services. Places of worship are considered essential, but McMaster recommended going online.
The order reiterates non-essential businesses must stay closed. It includes the businesses added in the second executive order, which closed on Monday.
While there are some essential businesses still open, the new order could hurt foot travel.
Pelican's Snoball shop just opened the first week of March. It's a seasonal business, which means Pelican's is only open in certain months. Shift leader John Knode says this time is crucial because it is when they make most of their money.
”We’re really reliant on these months to stay open and make sure we’re here the next year," says Knode.
Knode’s foot travel has been inconsistent. He says some days have a good amount of people and others, he rarely sees anyone. The current traffic is not giving much insight to how the work or home order will affect him.
”What really keeps us going is second time customers so I’m not sure if it’s going to have any affect this is our first day so we’ll see what happens," says Knode.
Pelican's is considered an essential business falling under the restaurant category. Knode wants to come out on the other side of this order to keep serving snow balls next year.
”Hopefully by the end of the year we’ll have enough to keep going," says Knode.
McMaster wants everyone to continue practicing social distancing and limiting interactions with other people.
Anyone who does not follow the order can face 30 days in jail or up to a $100 fine each day not followed.
