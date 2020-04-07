Muddy River Distillery is now making hand sanitizer for first responders

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - You count on distilleries for specially made handcrafted adult beverages. However, production at one distillery in Gaston County is changing things up.
Alcohol is still involved, but just in another form.
New restrictions on hand sanitizer mean you can only buy one to two bottles from the store at a time.
That’s if there’s any left.
That’s where Muddy River Distillery comes in. With hand sanitizer being hard to come by, the Gaston County company is changing its business model to provide it for the hard workers on the front lines.
“We’ve moved over to making the sanitizer because that’s what people need right now. They want rum, but they need sanitizer,” said Robbie Delaney, the owner of Muddy River Distillery.
It’s been quite the learning curve to shift production from rum to hand rub according to him and Jake Friday, his distiller.
“[Jake] really worked out the formulas and the conversions so that we could make it accurate to the correct standard that the FDA requires. He’s been instrumental in keeping us on track,” said Delaney. “The demand is intense. We got to keep businesses going, hospitals going, and first responders going,” he added.
Delaney says the work they’re putting in is worth it because they are serving and caring for people who have served them at one point or another.
“The last time I went to the hospital, I left with a baby. Jake’s born and raised in Gastonia. That really hit home for him," Delaney said.
Each trip they make from the distillery to do the drop-offs whether it be a hospital, a police or fire station doesn’t go unnoticed.
“They’re like, ‘Oh my God, you just showed up like some random nice person and gave us stuff to keep us safe,'” Delaney said.
Alcohol for your drinks won’t be made inside this place for a while.
The machines are busy pushing out 130 gallons of hand sanitizer a day.
Delaney says if you want to support, and miss those handcrafted rum recipes, you can find them stocked on the shelves at your local ABC store.
“Continue to buy local,” he added.
