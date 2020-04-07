Mecklenburg County reports 805 total COVID-19 cases, with 8 virus-related deaths

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County has reported eight coronavirus-related deaths, as cases in the county have climbed to 805.
Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris announced the first Mecklenburg County death on Sunday, March 29.
Officials say there are cases in every zip code in the county.
They announced on April 3, that four Mecklenburg County first responders have tested positive for the coronavirus, while 41 other first responders are in quarantine.
These first responders include two officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, one ambulance worker with Mecklenburg EMS and one firefighter with Charlotte Fire Department.
Officials say 14 CMPD employees are quarantined, 13 CFD employees are quarantined and 14 Mecklenburg EMS workers are quarantined.
“The County and City have been prepared for this possibility as our first responders have a difficult job that requires them to place their lives on the line to protect the public. We owe them and their family a debt of gratitude and we wish them a speedy recovery” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.
Officials say public safety agencies have placed several preventive measures to keep frontline responders safe.
Atrium and Novant Health systems have asked Mecklenburg County and its partners to build a mass care field hospital to treat as many as 3,000 additional COVID-19 patients during the anticipated surge of the virus. The hospital would be set up on the UNC Charlotte campus.
