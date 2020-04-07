Man with baby accused of shooting at ‘numerous’ people in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man is facing dozens of charges after police say he shot at multiple people with his 1-year-old child nearby.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say they were called to a shooting on Conway Avenue around 7:50 p.m. Saturday and found the armed suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Rashad Navar Brown, holding a baby. Police say Brown refused to release the baby, but officers eventually de-escalated the situation and brought the baby to safety.
“A swift response by officers and their diligence in de-escalation resulted in bringing the infant to safety and arresting a suspect who terrorized a community by victimizing 25 of its members,” police say.
Brown had been visiting a home in the area when he began arguing with a resident, who police say he knew. The argument moved to a parking lot and Brown put down his 1-year-old and started shooting “numerous times at multiple victims with an assault rifle and pistol,” police say.
Multiple homes were shot into but no one was injured.
“At the conclusion of the investigation, a rifle, pistol, and large amounts of cocaine and money were seized,” police say.
Brown was interviewed by detectives and charged with:
- 10 counts of shooting into occupied property
- 3 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill
- Assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor
- Child abuse
- 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Assault by pointing a gun, possession with the intent to sell/deliver cocaine
- First-degree kidnapping
- Felony breaking and entering
- 3 counts of felony attempted breaking and entering
- Communicating threats
- Discharging a firearm within city limits
Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
