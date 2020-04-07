2.3-magnitude earthquake shakes York County, 5 miles from downtown Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - An earthquake shook York County Monday night just about 5 miles away from downtown Rock Hill, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).
Nearly 10 people said they felt the 2.3-magnitude earthquake just after 7 p.m. Monday night, including someone 31 miles away from the earthquakes epicenter in Matthews, N.C.
About 900,000 earthquakes of magnitude 2.5 or less are recorded each year by the USGS.
The small magnitude earthquakes are “usually not felt, but can be recorded by seismograph.”
Earthquakes are regular occurence in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
At least five earthquakes reaching up to 2.4 magnitude rattled the Carolinas and Tennessee within 24 hours in March, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Those quakes ranged from 1.7 to 2.2 magnitude, according to the USGS.
A 2.4-magnitude earthquake hit Summerville, SC, in mid-March.
“An earthquake of this magnitude is often felt or heard near the epicenter but rarely results in damage," Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton told WBTV News sister-station Live 5 News in Charleston. "A good reminder that it’s always earthquake season.”
