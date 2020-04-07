Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants spared in Carolinas as hundreds close, employees laid off nationwide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - All 18 Logan’s Roadhouse locations across the Carolinas - including four restaurants in the WBTV viewing area - have no plans to close as hundreds of other Roadhouse locations across the country had to fire employees and shutdown.
“We’re trying our best to keep the doors open,” said Chuck McWhorter, President and Owner of CMAC, Inc.
McWhorter is the proud franchisee owner of 18 Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants in the Carolinas and Augusta, Ga.
“Our stores do extremely well,” said McWhorter, who has been trying to keep his management team together at each one of his locations to manage the To-Go side of the business.
McWhorter’s good news comes on the heels of tough news for other Logan’s Roadhouse locations across the country.
The parent company that owns the Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant chain in other parts of the country has closed all 261 of its corporate-owned locations and fired nearly all its 18,000 furloughed employees.
The Wall Street Journal reported CraftWorks Holdings, Inc, which also owns Old Chicago restaurants, also had terminated employee benefits, including health insurance, according to an internal memo.
Restaurant Business Online reported benefits ended March 31, with termination meaning former employees do not have access to COBRA insurance.
Workers were reportedly told that the restaurants may not reopen.
CraftWorks had already declared bankruptcy before the coronavirus pandemic shut down much of the economy.
The company pledged to keep people updated on its status on the Logan’s website.
“It’s hard, and it’s heartbreaking for the thousands of our heroes, our team members. Social distancing is something we’re not used to doing, but social gatherings on the other hand, game on!” the company stated. “Once this is all over, we’d love to invite y’all to kick back at our house, have an incredible hand-cut steak, an ice-cold beer, and enjoy the fellowship of our community.”
Here in North Carolina, McWhorter praised his Statesville store with how they are handling the COVID-19 pandemic and N.C.'s new stay at home order. Stores in Kannapolis, Monroe and Gastonia are also doing well, according to the owner.
McWhorter admitted he had to “furlough some hourly employees” but he kept them on payroll for a week and a half longer than most restaurants in the area.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. Gray News also contributed to this story. All rights reserved.