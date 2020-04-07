Lincoln Co. man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching young girl

Bobby Larry Avery (Source: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 7, 2020 at 10:58 AM EDT - Updated April 7 at 10:58 AM

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man is facing charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a child following an investigation by detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in mid-January when detectives say they got a report that 48-year-old Bobby Larry Avery Jr. inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl.

Avery was arrested on April 6 and charged with statutory sex offense of a child and indecent liberties with a child.

Avery was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and given a $50,000 bond. He’s due in court on April 7.

No further information has been released.

