Lincoln Co. man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching young girl

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Lincoln County man is facing charges related to the alleged sexual assault of a child following an investigation by detectives with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The investigation began in mid-January when detectives say they got a report that 48-year-old Bobby Larry Avery Jr. inappropriately touched a 7-year-old girl.
Avery was arrested on April 6 and charged with statutory sex offense of a child and indecent liberties with a child.
Avery was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and given a $50,000 bond. He’s due in court on April 7.
No further information has been released.
