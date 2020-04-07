If you live in North Carolina, you could have money waiting for you

NORTH CAROLINA (WNCN)– Are you someone who is owed any of the $798 million in the unclaimed property fund in North Carolina?
Now you can find out.
All you have to do is go to nccash.com and search your last and first name, or business name, then fill in your city and zip code, and it will show you your results.
From there, you can file a claim.
According to the North Carolina Department of Treasury, $27,916,100 has been returned to people since July of 2019 through February of 2020.
North Carolina isn’t the only state that could have money waiting for you. To view more states, click here.
