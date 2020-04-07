Foods that help reduce stress and boost immunity

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You may be feeling stressed during this time of uncertainty. What you put in your mouth could contribute to the problem.
Novant Health’s Integrative Medicine Director Dr. Russ Greenfield says foods can be healing. He recommends incorporating spices like curry and garlic into your foods. Greenfield says they not only taste good, but they reduce inflammation and boost your immune system.
Other foods like beans, fish, whole grains, and healthy fats like extra virgin olive oil are also healthy choices they may boost your immune system and reduce stress.
He recommends avoiding too much sugar and highly process foods. Too much of these foods can increase inflammation in the body.
“Under ordinary circumstances, inflammation is important in a properly functioning immune system, but if it sticks around longer than it needs to, if its overactive or if it sets up shop where it doesn’t need to be in the first place, it can damage healthy cells and healthy tissues,” Dr. Greenfield said.
In addition to eating wholesome foods, Dr. Greenfield encourages you to stay connected with friends and family, do things that make you happy, and volunteer. He says volunteering has proven to benefit both the giver and the receiver.
