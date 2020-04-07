Employee tests positive for coronavirus at Amazon facility in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee has tested positive for the coronavirus at the Amazon facility in Concord.
Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter provided a statement to WBTV Monday evening.
“We are supporting the individual who is recovering. We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site,” Carter’s statement read.
Carter says Amazon will alert any associate who had close contact with this person at the building and will ask them to not return to the site and to self-quarantine for 14-days. The company will pay them for their time at home.
Amazon has made employees at the site aware of this confirmed case.
Carter says all Amazon employees diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed into quarantine will receive up to two weeks of pay.
“This additional pay while away from work is to ensure employees have the time they need to return to good health without the worry of lost income. This is in addition to unlimited unpaid time off for all hourly employees through the end of April,” Carter said.
The company says they have implemented a series of preventative health measures for employees, delivery and transportation partners at their sites around the world.
These measures include:
- Increased the frequency and intensity of cleaning at all sites including regular sanitization of all door handles, stairway handrails, elevator buttons, lockers, and touch screens, to name a few.
- Adjusted practices to ensure social distancing within our buildings, including:
- No stand-up meetings during shifts – all business essential information will be shared via boards near main areas and through conversations with managers, or HR team members
- Moving chairs and spreading out tables in breakrooms
- Shift start times and break times are being staggered to promote social distancing
- Suspended exit screening until further notice to ensure ease of movement near main entrances
- Enabled temporary cell phone process for those who need to be in contact with their families or childcare providers
- Training will take place in small formats and with in-app training tools and other equipment
- Requiring employees to stay home and seek medical attention if they are feeling unwell and have adjusted attendance policies to support this.
- Requiring employees to sanitize and clean their work stations and vehicles at the start and end of every shift with disinfectant/cleaning wipes.
- Asked employees to defer non-essential travel.
- Moved to video-based interviews for the majority of our candidate interviews.
- Communicated to employees that everyone must wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing their nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
No other information was released.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.