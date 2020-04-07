15-20 degree temperature drop and a First Alert for Easter Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today has been warm with a few showers and thunderstorms moving through. Tomorrow will be much the same.
Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. There is another chance for afternoon storms. The SPC has issued a Marginal Risk for severe thunderstorms. While not everyone will see them, any storms that do pop up could be strong to severe.
A cold front will move through on Thursday. It will still be pretty warm though. Highs will reach the low 80s. There is just a small chance for showers – about 20% by the time the front reaches us.
You will really notice the temperature changes on Friday. We will only reach the mid 60s for highs after a few days in the 80s. It will only be a few degrees warmer on Saturday. Both days should remain dry though.
You might want to watch the temperatures on Friday night. Many of us will drop to at least the mid 30s so frost is a possibility for those who have planted or put plants back outside.
Unfortunately, Easter Sunday isn’t looking so good weather-wise. It looks to be a wet day so a First Alert has been issued. Highs will be in the mid 60s. There is the potential for a good bit of rain before it finally moves out on Monday. Temperatures will rebound to the 70s next week.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
