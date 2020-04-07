CMS School Board asking for donated face masks for staff preparing lunches for students

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Can you sew? The CMS Board of Education needs your help. They are trying to collect enough face masks to give to their employees who are still going to work.
The board hopes to collect at least 1,000 face masks for the CMS staff members still working at the schools. These will mainly go to cafeteria workers who are preparing thousands of meals each day for students who might not have access to nutritional meals while schools are closed.
“Obviously the disposable masks have to go to our health care workers. But this is a way for us to have protection for our staff," said school board member, Margaret Marshall.
Marshall is sewing masks as well, but they need a lot of them to give to each staff member.
“We want to make sure our school site folks who are still working, know they’re cared for,” she said. "We want to make sure they get all the protection they need to do the job that is so valuable to our families around the county.
Marshall says CMS is serving between 22,000 -25,000 meals a day for breakfast and lunch.
“We think our school site staff needs some protections," she said.
Another organizations looking for donations is Safe Alliance. Their domestic violence shelter is still open and they need the masks for staff and clients.
“It’s something that impacting everyone so we’re just practicing the same precautions and guidelines that have been put out." said Tanille Banner with Safe Alliance.
They reached their first goal of 300 masks but are still accepting any donations.
“We’d love to be able to provide enough for our staff and client to have at least two," she said.
If you’d like to donate to CMS, Marshall says you should Facebook message the CMS Facebook page or the CMS Board of Education page and they will coordinate where they can pick up the masks.
If you’d like to donate to Safe Alliance, you can email Tenille Banner at tenille.banner@safealliance.org.
