Churches filling the void for Spring Break meals for students

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools are out all across the Carolinas, but some systems, including Rowan-Salisbury Schools, have still been delivering meals to students. Except for this week. This week is the planned Spring Break, so while the school system isn’t delivering meals, several local churches stepped up to take over.
To the casual observer it may look like the kind of curbside takeaway that a lot of restaurants are doing now, but it isn’t. This is how churches in Rowan County are helping to feed students.
“We’re serving our community here at North Rowan High School.”
Wearing a protective face mask and dark glasses, he may look like a wanted outlaw, but Pastor Thomas McDonald of CrossLife Church in Spencer is taking precautions against the spread of COVID-19, while also helping the community.
“We knew that the kids were not going to have meals this week so when we were contacted we wanted these kids to be fed, us and several other churches are getting involved here at the high school in the North Rowan district to make this happen," Reverend McDonald said.
Members of his church and the Love Christian Center of East Spencer handed out hundreds of meals to grateful families, and in some cases, it filled a desperate need.
“I had a student that is quarantined at home," said Nicole Smith. "He is one of ten siblings. His mother had a surgery, they cannot get out. They need this food.”
The school system has been delivering meals, but this was the scheduled Spring Break week, so they need someone else to take over.
“This is food from New Zion Missionary Baptist Church to go feed our kids," another volunteer said while wheeling in several cases of drinks.
Hap’s Grill in Salisbury donated hotdogs for the meals given out at North Rowan. Brian’s Grill in China Grove and the Hot Dog Shack in Granite Quarry are also donating food to the effort. Other churches in other parts of the county are also involved in the food distribution this week.
