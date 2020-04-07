Charlotte lays groundwork for helping small businesses, council wants to move quicker

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County Commissioners and Charlotte City Council members are prepared to kick start new programs to offer loans and grants to small businesses. Now both elective bodies want to make sure they’re not stepping on each other’s feet doing it.
During the first Charlotte city council meeting in three weeks council members met virtually and started talking about tackling some of the most pressing problems from the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home order.
“In talks that I’ve had with small businesses many of them are two weeks away from being out of cash,” Councilwoman Victoria Watlington said.
One of the most pressing conversations was on helping small businesses and doing it quickly.
“Small business is dying out there right now,” Councilman Tariq Bokhari said.
“They’re being literally bring crushed and every day we’re losing more and more that aren’t going to come back.”
Councilman Bokhari called on more urgency from city staff to get a program up and running.
Both county commissioners and city council are proposing new programs. Tuesday commissioners will vote on a small business emergency stabilization loan program and a micro-business stabilization fund, for companies with five or less employees. But the micro-business program won’t be available to businesses in Charlotte city limits.
“The gap we see right now, and a couple of you have alluded to it, are those micro businesses,” City Manager Marcus Jones said.
City staff say they’d like to use roughly $1 million of community development block grants to help keep micro businesses afloat but it might take a week before city council can vote on it.
City council members are stressing they need to work more quickly than that to try and keep these companies in business.
“It’s the most important, in my opinion, thing we could be doing and I don’t sense the urgency we need,” Councilman Bokhari said.
