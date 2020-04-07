Another round of isolated to scattered storms pass through Tuesday afternoon, early evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a sunny, dry and mild start, Tuesday turns stormy for a few neighborhoods this afternoon as high temperatures return to the low to mid 80s.
Anticipate the continued development of scattered thunderstorms during the middle part of the day across the mountains. The storm cells will be capable of producing cloud-to-ground lightning and gusty winds.
While the storms will not be widespread and relatively non-threatening, an isolated strong storm isn't out of the question with the main concerns being damaging wind gusts and large hail. These storms will gradually track east through Foothills and the Piedmont into the late afternoon hours, but they should all fade by sunset.
Intermittent scattered showers and storms are also in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday.
Tonight’s lows will fall into the upper 50s before 80s return by Wednesday afternoon. The unseasonably warm high temperatures will fall back down Friday after a cold front sweeps through the region Thursday.
Friday and Saturday will be on the cooler side, but those days will also be dry. That’s in contrast to Sunday.
A First Alert has been declared for Easter Sunday as widespread heavy rain spreads out across the Carolinas for the majority of the day and into Monday morning.
- Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
