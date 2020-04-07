2 Amazon workers at Charlotte area facilities test positive for COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Catherine Muccigrosso/Charlotte Observer) - Two Amazon workers at Charlotte area facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, a company spokesman confirmed Monday night.
One works at the CLT2 fulfillment center on Old Dowd Road in Charlotte. The other works at the sorting center called CLT5 at 1745 Derita Road in Concord.
“We are supporting the individuals who are recovering,” said Amazon spokesman Timothy Carter. “We are following guidelines from health officials and medical experts, and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site.”
Carter said employees at the sites know about the confirmed cases. Anyone who had close contact with the workers diagnosed with COVID-19 have been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and will be paid for their time at home, he said.
“We are encouraging those who are unwell to stay home and taking extreme measures to keep people safe in our buildings,” Carter said.
Carter did not say when the workers were diagnosed or provide other details.
At least 11 Amazon warehouses have had workers diagnosed with coronavirus cases, according to CNN, the Observer reported last month.
The company has taken safety measures, including increased cleaning at all facilities, maintaining social distance in fulfillment centers, and adding distance between drivers and customers during deliveries.
It also has implemented benefits changes, including an additional $2 per hour, double time for overtime, and paid time off benefits for regular part-time and seasonal employees.
Amazon also is hiring 100,000 new full and part-time workers across the U.S. at fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon’s service, according to the company website.
The Seattle-based e-commerce giant employs hundreds at its Concord site, as well as facilities in Charlotte and Kannapolis. Carter said Amazon has more than 500,000 employees in the U.S.