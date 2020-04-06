43-year-old man charged with exploitation, assault of minor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 43-year-old man was arrested Sunday for the exploitation of a minor.
Ala Areef Abukhalaf was taken into custody after police responded to an assault call on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
A teenage girl told police that Abukhalaf assaulted her by touching her without permission.
During the initial investigation, officers were able to positively identify the accused assaulter.
After further investigation, it was determined that the Cyber Crimes Unit detectives were investigating the suspect for possession and distribution of child exploitative material.
Abukhalaf has since been transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Jail and charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor stemming from the Cyber Crimes Unit investigation and Assault on a Female.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is continuing to investigate whether additional crimes have occurred and is urging anyone to come forward with any information.
The public is asked to contact Cyber Crimes Detective A. Key at akey@cmpd.org or 704-336-8371.
