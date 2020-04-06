Winthrop to temporarily suspend standardized test results for admission consideration

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Winthrop University Board of Trustees voted to temporarily suspend the university’s requirement that applicants for summer session 2020 and the 2020-21 academic year provide standardized test results to be considered for admission.
Vice President for Access and Enrollment Management Eduardo Prieto said that this action will help some prospective students who are experiencing difficulties in completing standardized testing but who otherwise are viable candidates for admission for the summer and upcoming academic year.
“It will give us the flexibility to evaluate admission based on alternative criteria, if necessary, for this limited timeframe,” Prieto said.
School officials said the “remaining admissions criteria used to ensure a high-caliber, high-achieving student body at Winthrop University will remain in place, subject to any future State of South Carolina directives, and prospective students will be evaluated with the same amount of due diligence that has served over time to uphold the university’s academic standards.”
