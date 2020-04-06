Warm temps and scattered storms throughout the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get set for a very warm stretch of weather that will linger right through Thursday, with temperatures in the unseasonal 80s.
As for today, we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine through the first half of the day before more clouds gather and a few thundershowers drift across the region late in the day.
Before any of that happens, we’ll make a run-up into the lower 80s.
Partly cloudy tonight with mild temperatures only dropping back into the 50s overnight.
High temperatures look to stay in the low to mid 80s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Rain chances will stay isolated, with daily chances for a few pop-up showers or storms Tuesday and Wednesday.
A cold front will move across the region early Thursday, cooling temperatures back into the middle 60s for Good Friday and Saturday with dry conditions prevailing. As for Easter itself, long-range weather models don’t have a great handle on rain chances for Easter Sunday, with the American model keeping us completely dry, while the European model shows widespread heavy rain.
What we do know is that they can’t both be right. So, at this point, the early forecast for Easter would be for a small shower chance with temperatures close to 70°, but obviously, that forecast could trend in another direction – good or bad – this week, so stay tuned!
Hope you have a great week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
