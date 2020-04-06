Warm temperatures and scattered storms likely through midweek; milder for Easter weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s Tuesday through Thursday, with daily chances for isolated rain and storms. A cold front will move through the Carolinas on Thursday, with high temperatures back into the 60s and 70s for Friday and Easter Weekend.
Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible through early tonight. Heavy downpours will be possible, with a few storms possibly containing gusty winds. Skies will begin to clear tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the 50s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a few strong, to possibly severe, thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and small hail possible. Afternoon high temperatures are expected in the low to mid 80s. Thursday will be another warm day, with highs back in the lower 80s. A cold front will move across the Carolinas on Thursday, yet rain chances look to stay isolated.
Milder temperatures return for Friday and Easter Weekend, with morning lows in the 30s and 40s, with afternoon highs in the mid-60s to lower 70s. Weather models continue to be at odds with timing rain for Easter Sunday, with some weather models showing dry conditions and others a good soaking rain possible.
Stay safe and weather aware!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.