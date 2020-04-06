Warm start to the week with isolated rain and storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the 80s Monday through Thursday with temperatures cooling back into the upper 60s to around 70 degrees for Friday and for Easter Weekend.
Rain chances look to stay isolated with many areas staying dry.
A burn ban is in effect for NC counties along and west of I-77, until further notice (from the NC Department of Forestry).
Tonight will feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with overnight low temperatures in the 50s by early Monday morning.
Monday will be another warm day with high temperatures around 80 degrees, and the chance for a few pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon and early evening hours.
High temperatures look to stay in the low to mid-80s for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Rain chances will stay isolated with daily chances for a few pop-up showers or storms.
A cold front will move across the region on Thursday, cooling temperatures back into the upper 60s to lower 70s for Friday into Easter Weekend.
Weather models don’t have a great handle on rain chances for Easter Sunday with the GFS model keeping us completely dry and the Euro model showing the potential for widespread rain, so we will be keeping a close watch on how the weather models trend through the week.
Meteorologist Jason Myers
