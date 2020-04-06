Up to 17 shots fired in drive-by shooting that injured baby, Durham neighbors say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) - Durham police said a 12-month-old was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. in the 1200 block of Truman Street across from the McDougald Terrace Public Housing Complex.
A neighbor who didn’t want to give his name, told CBS17 it was a drive-by shooting. He was sitting on his porch when he heard car tires screeching.
“We stood up, saw the car go by, a burgundy Chevrolet Impala with the guy and the gun still hanging out of the car,” he explained. “As they were pulling by, they let off about 16, 17 shots.”
The neighbor said he believes the shooting was retaliation and that he didn’t believe the baby was the intended target.
”She was taking the baby out of the car seat and that’s when he shot and the baby got hit,” the neighbor said.
Durham police say the suspect took off. The baby was taken to Duke Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
“That baby was this big,” the neighbor said holding up his hands. “You get it? It’s just like terrifying… They were shot at it like they were animals and that’s sad.”
Durham police are still looking for the shooter. They have not released a description of the suspect. Anyone with information should contact police.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.