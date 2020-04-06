Two detention officers test positive for coronavirus in Gaston Co.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two detention officers have tested positive for coronavirus in Gaston County.
Gaston County Sheriff Alan Cloninger says both officers are now in isolation.
Cloninger says they already had restrictions in place at the sheriff's office/jail, but now they are requiring everyone in the building to wear masks.
This means deputies, detention officers, inmates and civilian employees are all being given masks.
Cloninger says emergency management has done a great job getting them masks, but more of the masks will be needed.
