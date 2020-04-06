Two Rock Hill Police Department city employees test positive for COVID-19

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two City employees at the Rock Hill Police Department (RHPD) have tested positive for coronavirus, officials confirmed Monday.
According to police, it is unknown if either employee contracted the virus as a result of work duties or workplace interactions, “nor do we know if these cases are directly linked.” Neither employee was at work while they were symptomatic.
The RHPD says they have identified those who may have been exposed through close contact with the employees and made notifications as needed, implemented a 14-day quarantine period for other employees who may have been exposed, and cleaned and disinfected their work spaces.
The employees who tested positive are required to stay home until they are symptom and fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medication for 3 days.
Employees at RHPD and all city staff were informed of the positive tests, officials say, as well as “those very few members of the public that we believe were in close contact.”
“In an effort to protect and abide by government mandated health related information, we cannot confirm or deny name, position, or any other personal identifying information related to positive cases for City employees” the release states.
No further information has been made available.
