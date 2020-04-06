Two caught in the act, arrested during larceny attempt at Matthews factory

Stephen Atkinson and Heather Marie Smith (Source: Matthews Police)
By WBTV Web Staff | April 6, 2020 at 2:25 PM EDT - Updated April 6 at 2:25 PM

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested after being caught in the act of a robbery in Matthews on Monday.

Police say Stephen Atkinson and Heather Marie Smith were located with their vehicle inside a secured area at Conbraco Industries, on Matthews-Mint Hill Road, containing about $2,000 worth of stolen material.

Officers received the call about a larceny in progress around 2:10 a.m. The call came from Conbraco management who saw the larceny on the surveillance camera.

Atkinson, from Indian Trail, was charged with first-degree trespass and simple possession of a Schedule III Narcotics. Smith, from Charlotte, was charged with first-degree trespassing. She had outstanding arrest warrants for misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.

