Two caught in the act, arrested during larceny attempt at Matthews factory

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were arrested after being caught in the act of a robbery in Matthews on Monday.
Police say Stephen Atkinson and Heather Marie Smith were located with their vehicle inside a secured area at Conbraco Industries, on Matthews-Mint Hill Road, containing about $2,000 worth of stolen material.
Officers received the call about a larceny in progress around 2:10 a.m. The call came from Conbraco management who saw the larceny on the surveillance camera.
Atkinson, from Indian Trail, was charged with first-degree trespass and simple possession of a Schedule III Narcotics. Smith, from Charlotte, was charged with first-degree trespassing. She had outstanding arrest warrants for misdemeanor larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
