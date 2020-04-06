Super Pink Moon arrives Tuesday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A pink supermoon will light up the night sky on Tuesday night.
The pink supermoon will be the third supermoon of 2020 and will be the largest and brightest.
The moon gets its nickname from the shrub-like wild phlox flower that covers the ground in the spring.
Moonrise is 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday. At moonrise, the moon will look extremely large since it’s on the horizon. Our brain will see it and compare it with its surroundings. The moon will also look orange and pale yellow when rising for the first few minutes. This will be the best view of the supermoon.
Once the moon rises, it will be white and bright for the rest of the evening. The full moon will peak at 100% illumination at 10:35 p.m
This Super Pink Moon will be closer to earth than any other full moon this year.
With storms in the forecast, it will be important to keep an eye on the radar. Any scattered storm could ruin your viewing for the best window to view the Super Pink Moon.
