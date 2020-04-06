S.C. law enforcement officers fight for protection of coronavirus

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Several law enforcement offices in South Carolina have been struck with the coronavirus.
Those on the frontlines of this fight are having to come up with ways to keep you and themselves safe.
At Clover Police Department, it is an officer.
Chief Randy Grice says they found out Friday afternoon and quarantined the officer.
”To our knowledge, he hasn’t come into contact with anyone when he found out and at the time he showed symptoms of the coronavirus,” says Grice.
Grice says the officer doesn’t know how he got the virus.
Grice says the officers were taking precautions before, but after the positive test, they are taking even more precautions.
“Basically keeping the contact down as much as we can in limiting the number of officers that are involved,” says Grice.
The officers sanitize the cars, patrol alone and come into work on different schedules so fewer people are around Clover at a time.
Grice added that the police department building is getting cleaned frequently.
The same can be said down the road in Rock Hill Police Department.
“We’re really trying to create social distancing with our internal customers and external customers,” says Lieutenant Michael Chavis, spokesperson for the Rock Hill Police Department.
Lieutenant Michael Chavis announced two cases inside the department on Monday.
The employees’ positions are not being released, but Chavis says no matter the position—the plan is the same.
”Anybody in the city who basically exhibits symptoms and has to go get tested they have no more contact with the public and they get quarantined and isolated because what we want to do is make sure we can provide all the resources to everybody in our city,” said Chavis.
Chavis says that is especially true for officers. In case they have more positive cases, Rock Hill Police Department plans to stay covered by filling any positions left open by the coronavirus. They will move officers around to death so.
“Our number one priority is the safety and security of our city and we’ll make sure we have the officers to do that,” Chavis said.
Both departments are making sure to do what they can to keep their numbers up as high as possible.
Clover and Rock Hill are just two police departments struck by the coronavirus. Pageland Police Department and York County Sheriff’s Office also have cases.
Pageland’s police chief tested positive. He started quarantining a week and a half ago. Any officers or town employees who have encountered him have quarantined. Those people are waiting for test results.
There is also a case in York County Sheriff’s Office.
The person and four other employees went into quarantine. Spokesperson Trent Faris says no one in the county was at risk of getting the coronavirus from the employee.
