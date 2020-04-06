S.C. Gov. McMaster sharing update on coronavirus outbreak, state has 2,232 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTV) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials are set to hold a briefing Monday afternoon to discuss the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.
Starting at 5 p.m. April 6, stores selling furniture, clothing, shoes and jewelry are among the businesses ordered to close. Also on the list are florists, book stores, craft and music stores, as well as sporting goods stores. McMaster said the order comes after reports of non-compliance to social distancing.
On March 31, McMaster first announced the closure of many non-essential businesses across S.C. That list was then expanded with another executive order on April 3.
South Carolina health officials announced 183 new coronavirus cases, bringing the state’s total to 2,232. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the new totals Monday afternoon.
In the WBTV viewing area, the following counties have reported:
- Chester County: 2 new cases, 14 total
- Chesterfield County: 2 new cases, 15 total
- Lancaster County: 2 new cases, 43 total
- York County: 10 new cases, 95 total
Friday, the state suspended all short-term rentals, like hotels and resorts, to people coming from states that have been identified as “hot spots” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This does not apply to military, medical personnel, first responders or truck drivers.
There are also more efforts to protect our front line health care workers and first responders.
As of Sunday afternoon, 44 patients in the state had died.
State health officials are learning of a new case of coronavirus from an unknown source in South Carolina. The state epidemiologist says data shows social distancing and staying home is working and ultimately saving lives.
On Friday, McMaster responded to growing criticism for not issuing a statewide stay-at-home order.
Right now, South Carolina is one of less than 10 states across the country with no stay-at-home order in place, as we begin what’s expected to be one of the most challenging weeks of the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S.
The governor says everyone is strongly encouraged to stay home -- with or without a mandate in place.
“Every state is different. They have different economies. They have different resources. They have different medical facilities,” McMaster said. “We are taking a deliberate approach to be as aggressive as we possibly can at the right time, and we’re following the data and the science to do that.”
The governor pointed to Georgia and New York, saying those are much larger states, and therefore will have a different approach to combating the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.