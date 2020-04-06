Salisbury Police investigating rash of car break-ins

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Multiple vehicles have been broken into over the last few days according to reports filed with Salisbury Police.
Several cars were entered at an apartment complex on Laurel Pointe Circle off Statesville Blvd. These break-ins were reported on Friday and Saturday. Police say the vehicles were unlocked and valuables left inside.
Break-ins were also reported at Westside Manor apartments on Statesville Blvd. and Lakewood Drive, Little St., Ferndale Drive, Hamilton Drive, and Maxwell St.
The incident on Little St. involved a window broken out and $80 taken from the console of the vehicle. On Ferndale Dr., a .25 caliber handgun, along with $10 cash, were taken from a Hyundai Genesis.
The incident on Hamilton Drive involved more than $1000 worth of construction equipment being taken from an unlocked work truck.
A 2013 Ford Focus was stolen from a residence on Maxwell St. A 1996 Honda Accord at the same residence, unlocked, was broken into. The keys to the Ford were in the Honda, so the suspect took the keys and stole the Ford. The Ford was later recovered. Four juveniles were charged.
On Grace Street a homeowner saw a person breaking into a neigbor’s vehicle. The woman was able to keep the suspect there until police arrived.
Falaah Muhammad Ortega, 35, was charged with felony breaking and entering. He is alleged to have told police that he was breaking into the vehicle to go to sleep.
