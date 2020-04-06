Rowan EMS Chief: Social distancing is the most important asset in the fight against coronavirus

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan Emergency Services Chief Chris Soliz is reminding residents about the ongoing importance of social distancing when it comes to stopping the spread of COVID-19.
Speaking during a conference call with county leaders, Chief Soliz stressed the significance of practicing social distancing throughout the county.
“I think the biggest thing we can do is remind everybody out there, no matter where they are, who they are, that is the single biggest historical evidence that we have that can help this situation and help us get through this with as little issue as possible,” Soliz said.
As of Monday, Rowan County had 46 positive confirmed cases of coronavirus. Of those, 31 were acquired through the spread in the community.
During the call leaders also discussed the enforcement of the stay at home order, and urged residents to report suspected violations.
Health Department Director Nina Oliver said that a Q & A session that would be open to residents will likely be scheduled soon. County leaders are working on the logistics and format of that event.
County Manager Aaron Church urged everyone to support those on the front lines in the battle against COVID-19.
“Everybody continue to pray for our firefighters, first responders, paramedics, our deputies, our police officers, all the nurses, the doctors, the folks working in our medical professions, the citizens that are working at the grocery stores, truck drivers, the people that are providing for us," Church said. "Its a scary time and we need to keep those folks in our prayers daily.”
