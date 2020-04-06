Rock Hill assisted living resident, employee test positive for coronavirus

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A resident and a staff member tested positive for coronavirus at a Rock Hill assisted living center.
The facility sent a letter to residents and family members on Friday.
Greg Cunningham, executive director at Chandler Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, said the resident is not currently exhibiting symptoms consistent with the virus.
The letter also states that the staff member works in a non-caregiving role, and has not been at the community for more than 14 days.
Facility officials say the resident has not been out of its room since the professional deep cleaning was completed in common areas during the evening of April 1.
The assisted living home has implemented an immediate shelter-in-place order for all residents for the next two weeks.
Those are the only positive coronavirus cases made aware to Chandler Place Assisted Living and Memory Care.
